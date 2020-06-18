Nigeria International and Denizlispor of Turkey player, Ogenyi Onazi, has acquired a multi-million naira mansion in Lekki, Lagos.

The former Lazio midfielder who lived on the mainland axis of Lagos previously acquired the property in anticipation of his 4th wedding anniversary.

The announcement was made by renowned Sports Journalist Shina Oludare who shared photos and videos of the edifice on Wednesday night.

Onazi reportedly earns € 50,000 weekly in Turkey… Congrats to him!

See the video below.

Check out @NGSuperEagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi's incredible mansion in Lekki, Lagos – is this the ultimate dream house? pic.twitter.com/0StZNaaw6z — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) June 17, 2020

Similarly, Nigerian football star, Odion Ighalo celebrated his 31st birthday a few days ago. ighalo currently plays as a striker for EPL side, Manchester United, on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of the Chinese Super League.

