Yoruba movie actress Tayo Sobola in a latest statement has shared a throwback photo of her when she was a tomboy with biceps.

She shared the photo on IG and captioned;

“Since everyone is sleeping, let me just drop this and go jejely �‍♀️�‍♀️ ( Yes i used to be more of a tomboy)

Thank you Lord for the gift of life.

Oba Afuni ma siregun

Oba Abani mule ma dani

Oba Aseda,Ameda,Aweda,Adeda

Olorun mi ni ���”

See reactions below.

iam_lushqueen:” I’m not sleeping I see you drop it hawt hawt you pretty always but this one na tomboy look oo ����”.

comffy_ajoke: “Ah��‍♀️ I be they sleep before this pic woke me up��‍♀️ make una delete am abegi so I go fit get sound sleep �”.

gbengasky_: “is this not muscles I’m seeing �. Original gangsta”.

lightpen_inspiration: “Awwww see ur biceps � �����❤️”.

chincolii: “Me I dey feel you,, I no sleep oo,, we just pretend nii [email protected]”.

oluwa_winky_of_kwara: “You are beautiful in both way�”.

ojelabi.immaculate: “I’m awake ooo…Cuteness redefined!”

dee_observer: “Tomboy fit you oooo @sotayogaga ❤️❤️❤️”.

amebomichael: “Mr & Mrs Sotayo in one person lol @sotayogaga”.

kabirsreal1: “Tayo why u know play ball sef.. Mehn u for Sabi play ball.”

