Yoruba movie actress Tayo Sobola in a latest statement has shared a throwback photo of her when she was a tomboy with biceps.
She shared the photo on IG and captioned;
“Since everyone is sleeping, let me just drop this and go jejely �♀️�♀️ ( Yes i used to be more of a tomboy)
Thank you Lord for the gift of life.
Oba Afuni ma siregun
Oba Abani mule ma dani
Oba Aseda,Ameda,Aweda,Adeda
Olorun mi ni ���”
See reactions below.
iam_lushqueen:” I’m not sleeping I see you drop it hawt hawt you pretty always but this one na tomboy look oo ����”.
comffy_ajoke: “Ah��♀️ I be they sleep before this pic woke me up��♀️ make una delete am abegi so I go fit get sound sleep �”.
gbengasky_: “is this not muscles I’m seeing �. Original gangsta”.
lightpen_inspiration: “Awwww see ur biceps � �����❤️”.
chincolii: “Me I dey feel you,, I no sleep oo,, we just pretend nii [email protected]”.
oluwa_winky_of_kwara: “You are beautiful in both way�”.
ojelabi.immaculate: “I’m awake ooo…Cuteness redefined!”
dee_observer: “Tomboy fit you oooo @sotayogaga ❤️❤️❤️”.
amebomichael: “Mr & Mrs Sotayo in one person lol @sotayogaga”.
kabirsreal1: “Tayo why u know play ball sef.. Mehn u for Sabi play ball.”
