According to PUNCH report, it disclosed that the Federal Government has reduced the N37bn budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex to N27.7bn.

The Federal Government, in the 2020 revised budget proposal, according to documents obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, cut N9.3bn from the budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex, PUNCH reports.

The renovation of the complex at the initial cost was at N37bn.

The report has, however, raised eyebrows and received criticisms from Nigerians including celebrities.

The likes of Wizkid, Banky W, Femi Kuti, Rude Boy and a host of others have taken to their Twitter page to slam the government for making such a decision.

Banky W wrote: “At a time when most Nigerians are seriously struggling with being able to afford everything from FOOD to Healthcare, our National Assembly is going to spend N27 BILLION on “renovations”!”

Rude Boy wrote, “27billy to renovate …… they know we can’t do anything,… it is called “see finish” …….. Naija government don see us finish aswear ….. #fuckedup even with dis my tweet sef , some people go still come abuse me, we all are #fuckedup .”

Wizkid who had called President Buhari and Donald Trump a few days earlier had a few words to say. “Inhuman !!! country is a mess! Useless leaders!!”

Femi Kuti said “Same they did in 1999 ( and forever ), they fought for furniture allowances 25m each instead of making healthcare, education, electricity, roads their priority, what they were voted to do.

