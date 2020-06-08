The idea of two sets of triplets getting married to one another on the same day and at the same ceremony is as rare as it sounds.

Ngwo community in Enugu State played host to a memorable wedding over the weekend and it has made headlines due to the uniqueness of ceremony. The trio-wedding was not a usual one that people have witness and it was between two sets of triplets on both sides of the union.

Photos making the rounds online captured the beautiful-yet-rare moment and it is one that would live on in the memory of guests for a long time.

We wish them a happy married life.

See more photos below;

