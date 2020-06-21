Nigerian female artiste and songwriter, Niniola has been left awestruck following the receipt of a dress a tailor made for her.

There have been cases of people complaining about the style they asked their tailors to make and what they finally got, which in most cases are below par.

Well, it looks like Niniola is the latest victim. This comes as her tailor left her in dismay after she made her a Beyoncè-inspired corset dress.

Niniola shared a picture of Beyonce and herself, wearing a some-what same dress.

She captioned the picture with; ”Please help me ASK the TAILOR why she did to me 😢 Asin WHY?????”

While Beyoncé’s is an all-black embellished dress, Niniola’s dress was made from a different fabric.

