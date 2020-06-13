Highly decorated Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has shared a lovely video of his son Zion Balogun.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Saturday morning to give the world a view of the father-son moment he shares with his third son whom he seems quite fond of.

The 14-second clip captured moment Zion quickly ran from one side of the lawned compound while dashing towards a waterfall.

READ ALSO: Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada Pollock expecting their second child together?

On reaching the waterfall, he stood for few seconds, observed the serene environment and ran off again.

Watch the video below:

Zion is Wizkid’s third child he welcomed with his manager, Jada Pollock as rumours have it that they’re both expecting a second child

HOT NOW