A Nigerian lady, Iphie Alfred, took to her Facebook page yesterday afternoon to call out one Justice Chimaoke Nzeabuike for sexually harassing her many years ago. She demanded an apology from him for the ”atrocity” he committed against her.

”Justice Chimaoke Nzeabuike you have 48hrs to tender a public apology to me here on facebook for the atrocity you committed against me few years ago. I have not been in communication with you since until today. Your 48hrs started 2:52pm Nigerian time.” she wrote on her timeline

In reaction to her post, Justice took to the comment section to apologize and also stated his own side of the story. According to him, the incident happened over five years ago when he was serving. He claimed Ify came to visit his friend and roommate, a certain Tony and that Ify and the said Tony had issues so she decided to leave but did not have transport fare.

He claimed he offered her money but asked for intimacy in return which she agreed to. He said he regretted his action and apologized to Ify months later.

After the whole haggle, you can follow the full story here, Justice tendered a public apology to Iphie on his Facebook page

