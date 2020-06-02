A video has emerged on social media that shows the moment the mother of the deceased UNIBEN student, Uwa Omozuwa started wailing upon seeing the dead body of her daughter.

Uwa Omozuwa was a first-year student studying Microbiology at the University of Benin and she met her untimely death in the hands of some unknown assailant whiles reading in a church.

Speaking in an interview with TVC, the father of the lady identified as Mr Omozuwa indicated that he was very shocked when he saw the injuries on his daughter’s body.

When I saw the injury, I shed tears as a father. I never knew the injury was much” he said

According to Mr Omozuwa, he has always been a traditionalist but was only recently, converted to the Christian faith by his daughter who persistently asked him to give his life to Christ. He says he will be going back to his former religion.

The sister of the deceased who also spoke, demanded justice for her late sister. She said bite marks were all over Uwadia’s body when they saw her.

“When we saw her, it was not good at all, bite marks all over her body. When we saw her, her body, her hand, her mouth had bruises. When we saw her in that condition, we rushed her to one hospital, they couldn’t handle it. Then we took her to UBTH. That is where she gave up last night.” she said

The Pastor of the church paid the family a condolence visit and was almost attacked. The timely intervention of the police saved him.

Late Uwadia, her mother and sister have been attending the church for over 15 years and she was said to be a Chorister.

