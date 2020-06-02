Nigerians on Facebook have called on the police to investigate a man, identified as Livinus Elem, after he dropped a hint while rejoicing over the death of Uwa Omozuwa.

Livinus Elem made a suspicious comment while reacting to a post reporting on Uwa Omozuwa’s death. He gloated over her death and blamed her for the attack.

He wrote:

“Good for her why will she be dating two roommates at the same time.”

His comment has gone viral on Facebook and he was forced to delete it and deactivate his account.

Facebook users are asking for him to be probed since he made a claim about the deceased that is not known to the public.

Recall that 22-year-old Uwa Vera Omozuwa was brutally r*ped and murdered inside Redeemed Christian Church of God, where she was studying.

