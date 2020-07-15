A 71-year-old Ghanaian nanny, identified as Abena Yeboah has been apprehended by NYPD police officers after she was caught on camera physically abusing an infant under her care.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that the Bronx woman who was hired to take care of a baby in Hackensack was charged with one count of Title 9 child abuse. Officials shared that the police in Hackensack were first notified of the alleged abuse on the 8th of July.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella who announced her arrest, said,

“During her time as a nanny for the family, she was observed on a nanny camera physically abusing the child by hitting, kicking, and yanking the child by the arm.”

Musella revealed that Yeboah was arrested in the Bronx by New York police after Hackensack police issued a warrant for her. She was taken into custody and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

New Jersey’s Title 9 child abuse statute makes it a fourth-degree crime to inflict “unnecessarily severe corporal punishment” or “unnecessary suffering or pain, either mental or physical,” on a child. People convicted of a fourth-degree crime face up to 18 months in prison.

Here is the video below,

