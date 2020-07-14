A new mother whose 4-month-old baby died after being consistently raped by her partner says she enjoyed watching the sordid scene of the father molesting his child.

According to her, she enjoyed every moment her boyfriend made love to her 4 months old baby because the baby flirted with him.

The lady, who does not feel remorse or contrite about the act, also revealed that the baby later died because of the constant rape by her boyfriend, but she does not care.

She also said that during the time the baby was rap*d by her boyfriend, the baby used to hurt a lot, but she doesn’t care.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW