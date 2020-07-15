Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan took to her Instagram page to share a quite seductive video of herself twerking in her revealing dress.

In the video, the thespian and bleaching expert is seen bending low and twerking seriously and totally ignoring her revealing dress.

According to the mother of one, she was the happiest person on earth as at the time she shot the video. In her words;

“The struggle is real… mood for the rest of this week!!!!! Am the happiest person on earth right now!!!!”

Watch the video below,

Sometime in 2017, the actress who doubles as a bleaching cream expert mentioned in a birthday wish she wrote to her husband that although they usually disagree and allow pride set in, their make-up sex is always fire.

She wrote at the time,

"Yes we fight, pride sets in sometimes, we won't talk for days! I hate it when we do that anyways but the make -up sex is always fire, I love it when the "Baby am sorry and I love u" text comes in trust me , I can't love u less honey HBD my king"

