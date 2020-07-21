The Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates seem to already be hooking up with each other as curvaceous housemate, Nengi is kinda marking her territory with the fine boy, Ozo. A recent video shows the moment Nengi and Ozo were talking about relationships and the facial expression seen on Nengi’s face couldn’t help but speak of love as she revealed the kind of person she is in a relationship.

To show that she has an interest in Ozo, she suggested he might be a womanizer as she admitted that he’s handsome. The video also shows her flaunting her backside just to let Ozo know that she’s hot enough to lure him into her arms.

Watch the video below;

