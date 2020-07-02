The much-anticipated reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is has been announced to commence on the 19th of July. Preparations are underway for the incoming housemates.

A report by Tribune online and the organizers of the reality show at a virtual press briefing revealed that selected housemates have gone into quarantine. This is after an intensive verification and online selection from more than 300,000 entries. The selected housemates have proceeded into quarantine yesterday in line with the regulations of the NCDC.

They hinted that carefully tested measures have been put in place this year to ensure minimal contact with outsiders once the housemates enter the house. This is to safeguard against the widespread novel virus, covid19.