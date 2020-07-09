Popular Tanzanian actress, Wema Sepetu has narrated her alleged experience while dating music star, Diamond Platnumz. The singer and the Actress dated about a decade ago and went their separate ways in 2014.

In an interview with Ijumaa Wikienda, the actress disclosed that one thing she misses about dating Diamond Platnumz was how he used to “beat her up”.

In her words ;

“He would beat me up thoroughly.

“Ironically, I loved it when he battered me, I just don’t know why that was the case. But, I remember he would pamper me after assaulting me, and, I think I loved it because he’d give me attention after the battering. Honestly speaking, I miss being beaten up by him, a lot.

“I remember there was a day he saw a suggestive message on my phone. Out of anger, he gave me a hard slap on the cheek. My siblings came to know that I was a victim of domestic abuse. They pleaded with me to leave him, but I told them that they should leave me alone as I was enjoying being beaten up by him.”

