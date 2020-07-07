Despite her remorse and plea to the public in a video, she released later, actress Akuapem Poloo whose real name is Rosemond Alade Brown has been finally arrested by the Police in Ghana over the nude photo of her and her son.

According to the reports coming in, Akuapem Poloo is being sent to the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Police in Accra.

It would be recalled that Akuapem Poloo posted a photo of herself without any clothes and had her son wearing only underpants.

The photo sparked outrage on social media and led to a massive debate as to whether she had done the right thing.