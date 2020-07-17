Nigerian beautiful actress, Adesua Etomi has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her fellow actress, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman.

Adesua in her post described Linda as her sister as she also shared photos of the actress with her baby bump to mark her 34th birthday.

See what Adesua wrote below;

Happy birthday to my sisterrrrrr and the latest, yummiest mummy to the most beautiful baby 😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰 @ihuomalindaejiofor I love to see you blossom, God has been so so faithful. I love to see your face filled with joy, He really does make all things beautiful in it’s time. Sister, what a journey it has been. It’s been a blessing to know you, to love you and to grow with you. Through the good, the bad, and the ugly, you can always count on me. I know the lord has so much more in store and I cannot wait. May he keep you, cause his face to shine upon you, uphold you and bless you all the days of your life. With long life will he satisfy you and show you his glory. You are blessed in the morning, afternoon and evening. Favour is wrapped around you like a cloth keeping you warm in Jesus name. I love you. Always. #sistersister

Linda Ejiofor is a Nigerian actress and model from Abia state known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net’s TV series Tinsel.

