Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is currently en route to the United States of American in preparation for his next project.

The Singer who has announced his album would be set for release in July before exiting social media has jetted out of the country in his father’s private jet despite the Federal Government’s ban on international flights.

His lawyer, Bobo Ajudua share lovely photos of the crew having a nice time aboard the be bombardier jet Davido’s father acquired before the pandemic.

Photos below:

