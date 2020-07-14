A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a cozy moment of when her boyfriend broke into tears after she announced her departure from his place.

The unidentified lady in the caption of the video revealed that her boyfriend could not hold himself together when he set his eyes on her…This must be some sort of specially made in heaven kind of love.

She wrote: “He saw me today and started crying lmao and when i wanted to leave, it was a lot…”

Watch the cute video below:

HOT NOW