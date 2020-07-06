Curvy Nollywood actess Moyo Lawal in a recent statement revealed the reason she is yet to make millions of dollars from her acting career.

According to Moyo Lawal she claimed the Nollywood movie industry is not well structured.

Moyo in a post via her social media page was seen making organic beauty products as she revealed that has been doing honest work right from before she became an adult.

She also stated that most women who are fully clothed have hidden dirty lives but the society prefers to attack women like her who flaunt beauty.

Moyo Lawal wrote, ‘It just reoccurred to me that, I have been working my ass off since before I even became an adult doing honest work ooooh ( if not that Nollywood is the way it is, somebody will have millions of dollars by now.”

“But the society only recognizes and appreciates fully dressed women who are married (some with hidden dirty lives by the way) Then, why is that people just naturally assume that sexy females who are comfortable with their sexuality are promiscuous?” she asked.

