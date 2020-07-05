A Nigerian lady has tragically lost her life after a friend allegedly poisoned her during her birthday party in Benue State capital, Makurdi.

According to reports making the rounds, the deceased who turned a year older some days ago organized a little get-together that had her circle of friends and loved ones in attendance.

However, while the birthday party was ongoing, the celebrant who was showered with expensive gifts that include the highly coveted iphone 11 at the party suddenly slumped, threw up for some minutes, before giving up the ghost.

An eyewitness who gave details on the story wrote;

“She was poisoned at her birthday party last night. She was gifted iPhone 11 too..It’s obvious one of the girls she call friends is behind it.

While dancing she slumped and was vomitting then died, it happened in makurdi Benue state. Stupid, envy and jealousy”.

Watch the sad video below;

HOT NOW