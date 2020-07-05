Nigerian football star, Odion Ighalo and France International, Paul Pogba were seen in Manchester United’s dressing room dancing to Wizkid’s Soco.

In the video, Ighalo could be seen playing the song for a lively Pogba to dance to. This is coming after the 5-2 win over FC Bournemouth in the premier league clash in matchday 33.

Watch the video below:

Manchester United star Paul Pogba dey dance to Wizkid‘s Soco. Na Odion Ighalo dey play am. 🎵🇳🇬 @ighalojude @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/KiAljVjti9 — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) July 5, 2020

