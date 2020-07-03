Self-acclaimed plastic surgeon, Dr Anu of MedContour Services Ltd, has been arrested following a failed comestic surgery that led to the death her patient.

Her trial according to popular investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, kicked off today, July 3rd, at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The case is; ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Dr. Adepoju Anuoluwapo & MedContour’, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is the prosecutor (FCCPC).

Among the allegations against her is that a failed cosmetic surgery by her led to the death of one Mrs. Nneka Miriam Barbra Onwuzuligbo.

If you recall, a few months ago, a social media influencer, Omohtee revealed how she battles for her life after she underwent a body modification surgery with the same Anu Med contour, which went wrong.

