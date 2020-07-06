A Twitter user has shared the story of how a lady dumped her boyfriend who was earning a sizable sum to get hooked to a man who reside abroad.

According to the influencer identified as @TWEETORACLE the lady left her boyfriend with an N400k monthly pay and decided to marry a man who washes plates overseas. Going further, he revealed that the boyfriend she dumped now works in an oil company while her overseas husband is serving jail-term.

Narrating the story via Twitter, he wrote; “I know a girl that turned down a Naija guy earning N400K to marry a guy washing plate abroad. She said the guy abroad can make easily. Today, the Naija guy is now earning above N1.2M monthly in an Oil company and the American guy she married has been in jail for drug crime.”

