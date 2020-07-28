Pastor Prince Dickson, the General Overseer of SRI Pastor Wealthy Nations Ministry Abuja, has predicted Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe as the winner of the BBNaija season 5.

The pastor predicted on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 that Laycon will be winner of the Season 5 edition of Big Brother Naija.

The prophecy has affirmed some previously drifting expectation about Laycon’s planned triumph in the BB naija house.

Fans of other contending housemates have tested the credibility of the prediction, as they approached Nigerians to dismiss the Pastor’s Prophecy, focusing on that it was a minor trick, while others believed the prophecy.

Laycon is in the competition with 19 other housemates as he battles for the grand prize of N85M worth of gifts in the next 70 days, since commencement of the show on the 19th of July 2020.

