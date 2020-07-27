A video of popular actress, Regina Daniels recently made the rounds on social media and its content elicited controversies and outrage on social media.

In the video, the new mother of one, Regina Daniels pushed her alleged worker, Sandra into to a swimming pool after an argument over some instructions that weren’t followed to the letter.

After the video went viral, some fans lambasted Regina Daniels for overreacting, but the actress said it was caused by pregnancy hormones.

Well, details of Sandra just surfaced and she is reported to be Regina Daniels’ production coordinator.

See more photos of the beautiful young lady below ;

