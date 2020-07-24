It seems a new battle between fans of controversial reality star Tacha whom are popularly known as Titans and housemate at the ‘Lockdown’ edition of Big Brother Naija Show will soon erupt on social media.

This comes after the page handler of Nengi reportedly shaded Tacha via a post on her official Twitter account.

Nengi’s page handler cast a shade at Tacha by noting that people thought she was an upgrade of the Portharcourt model but she prove all doubters wrong.

See the post by Nengi’s page handler below shared by Trustedblog1 on Instagram.

When I first saw nengi in the house, I thought she was the upgraded version of tacha

But mama proved me wrong, she made me to believe that one can be fine, good shape and still have good character 🙌🔥

