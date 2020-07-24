A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment Regina Daniels angrily pushed one of their domestic workers into a pool.

The incident occurred during the latest episode of her “Our Circle” reality show. In the video which was recorded during Regina Daniels baby shower, the new mom could be seen arguing with one of her domestic workers near a swimming pool.

As the argument heated up, Regina flared up and pushed her into the pool.

However, Regina Daniels later explained that ‘Pregnancy Hormones’ got to her and apologised for her action. She also said she does not like when things do not go he way.

