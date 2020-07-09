Controversial musician, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has officially signed upcoming singer, Emo Grae to his record label, Marlian Music. He made the announcement via his official Instagram page today July 9, 2020.

Sharing a photo of himself and his new artiste together, he asked his fans, the Marlians to help him welcome the new talent to his record label.

He also went ahead to reveal that the new signee, Emo Grae would drop a new song, his very first song under the label by 12 midnight today.

In his words, “Marlians Help me welcome my broski @emo_grae to #MarlianMusic. #Signed. He is dropping a fire jam 12midnight. He is your fav[ourite] artist and you don’t even know that yet..save his name in [yo]ur note 📝”

HOT NOW