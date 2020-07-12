Nigerian singer, Naira Marley is a source of inspiration to some Nigerian youths through his music and this is not about the vices he preaches through his sound.

Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga took to Twitter to share an experience of how a particular artist’s music helped him through certain tough times in his life. He then called on his fans to share their experience as well, A nigerian lady revealed how Naira marley’s “Mafo’ Song helped her through her final year woes in the university.

The song with lyrics of assurance and support has got many Nigerians to not help but fall in love with Naira Marley whose character is highly debatable by many.

She wrote:

Naira Marley. Mafo actually helped me through final year wahala https://t.co/HmwdO8zO1R — Glucose Guardian (@__ayodeji_) July 11, 2020

