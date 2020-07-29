Manchester United striker and Nigerian star Odion Ighalo has commenced his holiday after the English premier league season ended on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker, who helped his team to a top four finish, shared photos on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening showing him shirtless as he relaxed on a yacht in an undisclosed location.

Ighalo’s holiday will end on the 5th of August when Manchester United resume the Europa League competition.

See photos below

