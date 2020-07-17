Nigeria’s fast-rising Instagram comic sensation, Maryam Apaokagi popularly known as Taaooma, has passed out from NYSC.

The 21 year-old is among 2019 Batch ‘B’ stream two Corps Members who successfully completed their service yesterday, July 16th.

Sharing photos from her POP on Instagram, she wrote;

“Alhamdulilah!!! I can’t thank God enough, God bless God 😭😭 Nysc Kapeesh 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 We move !”

Taaoma who was born in Ilorin but spent most of her years growing up in Namibia.

The comedy skit content provider who came back to Nigeria for her university education, got interested in cinematography and has been producing skits for some time.

Taaooma is popular for her comedy style of making jest of typical Nigerian mothers.

