Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has got a new tattoo of her baby’s name few weeks after he was born and christened. The new mother who has a penchant for inks on her body has added to the collection of tattoos she has already.

You might like: Check out the 7 Regina Daniels’ tattoos in different parts of her body and what they mean (Photos)

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page Wednesday night to show off the new ink on her wrists with the inscription of her son’s name, Munir, proceeded by a heart shape and wave of shocks to express how much she is in love with her baby boy.

The screen goddess welcomed her bundle of joy today just two days after she was thrown a surprise baby shower by her friends. Confirming the news of Daniels’ baby birth, her brother took to his Instagram page to congratulate her.

See the beautiful video below:

HOT NOW