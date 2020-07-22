The handsome housemate that has been getting all the attention from the female housemates and fans, Ozo has explained what their kids would be like if he and Nengi were to get married.

Ozo has made it known that if he and Nengi should get married, they would give birth to albino kids because they are both light-skinned.

This was in reaction to the earlier comment made by Lilo on the prospect of them getting married because they share the same kind of light-skin complexion.

“I love to see both of them together because they are excellent. I can’t even ignore seeing them together

“Their kids will be too beautiful they won’t even look Nigerian”, Lilo said.

Watch the video below to see the way Nengi was gushing at the match-making going on.

HOT NOW