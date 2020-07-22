The Nigerian Instagram big boy and alleged fraudster, Raymon Abass a.k.a Hushpuppi has been released.

The information found on the United State’s Federal Bureau Of Prisons website has confirmed the alleged criminal has been released some days ago.

Even though the information about his release seems unbelievable, a trip to the official website of the US Bureau Of Prisons has confirmed the story.

The information available on the website indicates Hushpuppi has been released on the 20th of July, 2020 which is 2 days ago.

TheInfong will bring you more updates as more information unfolds on the release of Hushpuppi.

See the screenshot of details on the BOP website below:

HOT NOW