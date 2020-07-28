A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko cradled his baby boy Munir.

The father and son were spotted outside their compound, as Ned tried to cradle the baby to sleep. Actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko held a private naming ceremony for their new baby boy, where his name was announced as Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

Taking to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, Regina Daniels stated that welcoming her new baby has been an exciting experience for her.

“Newborns represent life, hope, and the promise of love…Pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower!,” she wrote.

Watch the video of Ned fondling their baby below!

HOT NOW