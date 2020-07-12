One of Nigeria’s top female actress, Rita Dominic is adds another year today.

The veteran actress appreciated God and her fans for the support she got in the Nollywood industry in her 22 years and also on her 45th birthday today, July 12.

Rita took to Instagram to share bits from the scene of what her birthday will look like this year.

In one stunning frame, Rita Dominic was clad in an ivory pantsuit, sporting platinum blonde hair.

She wrote, “Thanking the almighty for another year, for life and good health. I’ve been in the industry for 25 years and you all have been steadfast with your support. This I do not take for granted.

“It’s been good most times and rocky sometimes but in all, I give God the glory. Love you all so much! Bless.”

