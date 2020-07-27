Reality star and video vixen, Mercy Eke has taken a bold step against those who are posting rubbish about her on social media as she cast a spell on them.

Mercy who made history some months ago when she became the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija Show could be seen in the video looking very scary with her face painted white, her eyes widely opened and her lips painted black, chanting with all seriousness.

She was chanting and ordering those who post sh*t about her to send her money after which she blew a white substance from her palm into the air.

“Abracadabra, Abracadabra, stop posting sh*t about me, stop posting sh*t about me, send me money, send me money

Watch video below;

My girl is tired 😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZOLOJEKos1 — Pee 💋👑🥂 (@askmyfavez) July 27, 2020

