A talented makeup artist has gotten people buzzing after showing off her skills on social media.

The makeup artist identified as Jane Richards got people buzzing after she decided to channel her inner Davido. Jane, with the aid of her brushes and some concealers, transformed her face to look like the Risky crooner.

In the photos shared on Facebook and Instagram, the young lady said that it was her own input for the Betty Butter challenge.

Jane acknowledged that making her face look like the singer was actually a tough one. She wrote: “Here is an imitation makeup of Davido, this was one tough one I must say.”

See her post below:

