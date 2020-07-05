American-born Nigerian singer, Emma Chukwugoziam Obi better known as Emma Nyra has slammed Nigerians for celebrating the downfall, of the alleged fraudster, Ramoni Abass Igbalodely, aka Hushpuppi.

The former Triple MG female act has hit hard on Nigerians for celebrating the arrest of Nigerian big boy and social media sensation, Hushpuppi.

“The truth is that rejoicing in his downfall is not gonna put money in your pocket”, she partly wrote.

Emma further revealed that Nigerians hatred for Hushpuppi stems fro m the fact that they felt oppressed by his expensive social media lifestyle and everyone wished to be like him.

Read what she wrote below:

A lot of people are happy about what happened to Hushpuppi because he was oppressing them on social media. The truth is that rejoicing in his downfall is not gonna put money in your pocket. I’m tired of reading about someone else’s downfall. Let me jeje hustle my own.

