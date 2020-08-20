#BBNaija: Brighto reveals his intention to hurt Praise before leaving the house; here’s why (Video)

Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemate, Brighto has revealed his intentions to hurt his fellow housemate, Praise before he leaves the house.

Speaking with this week’s Head of House, Kiddwaya, Brighto said Praise is the main problem in the house and must be stopped before it gets worse.

According to him, Praise is a bully, talkative, liar and makes insensitive comments about people — Brighto expressed his desire to attack him by first dragging his 62-year-old wife into the conversation.

Kiddwaya was stunned to learn the age of Praise’s wife who he talks about frequently in the house. He disbelieved it, saying, a 62-year-old woman can’t have a 2-year-old child and that Brighto should ascertain the true age of the woman or else he will fail the mission.

He doubts the plan will work but Brighto assures him that it is a perfect plan and he knows how to execute it.

Watch the video below,