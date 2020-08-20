BBNaija: Brighto reveals his intention to hurt Praise before leaving the house; here’s why (Video)

Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemate, Brighto has revealed his intentions to hurt his fellow housemate, Praise before he leaves the house.
Speaking with this week’s Head of House, Kiddwaya, Brighto said Praise is the main problem in the house and must be stopped before it gets worse.
READ ALSO
According to him, Praise is a bully, talkative, liar and makes insensitive comments about people — Brighto expressed his desire to attack him by first dragging his 62-year-old wife into the conversation.
Kiddwaya was stunned to learn the age of Praise’s wife who he talks about frequently in the house. He disbelieved it, saying, a 62-year-old woman can’t have a 2-year-old child and that Brighto should ascertain the true age of the woman or else he will fail the mission.
He doubts the plan will work but Brighto assures him that it is a perfect plan and he knows how to execute it.
Watch the video below,
Brighto is wicked and devilish
Brighto: praise talks and behave anyhow, i know what i will do to him from now on, i will abuse him and get him angry
Kidd; how?
Brighto: he talks about his son and wife, his wife is 60 years plus 😂🤡🤡🤡 #bbnaijialockdown #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/ynBP6CNe9m
— iPush Traffics To New Good Music (@lollypopjam) August 20, 2020
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES