TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on…

Couple caught making out in the middle of a live Zoom meeting…

Lessons from my marriage of 8 years to Iroko TV Boss – Actress…

#BBNaija: Brighto reveals his intention to hurt Praise before leaving the house; here’s why (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Brighto-intent-Praise

Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemate, Brighto has revealed his intentions to hurt his fellow housemate, Praise before he leaves the house.

Speaking with this week’s Head of House, Kiddwaya, Brighto said Praise is the main problem in the house and must be stopped before it gets worse.

Pastor-Brighto

READ ALSO

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for…

#BBNaija: Neo is my Spec not Prince, but I cannot date him –…

According to him, Praise is a bully, talkative, liar and makes insensitive comments about people — Brighto expressed his desire to attack him by first dragging his 62-year-old wife into the conversation.

Kiddwaya was stunned to learn the age of Praise’s wife who he talks about frequently in the house. He disbelieved it, saying, a 62-year-old woman can’t have a 2-year-old child and that Brighto should ascertain the true age of the woman or else he will fail the mission.

He doubts the plan will work but Brighto assures him that it is a perfect plan and he knows how to execute it.

Watch the video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells Tolanibaj why they…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on social media

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

50-year-old Woman gives birth to triplets after 30 years of marriage (Photos)

#BBNaija: Brighto reveals his intention to hurt Praise before leaving the house;…

Read lovely message Mercy Johnson wrote to comedian AY Makun on his birthday

Former #BBNaija housemate, Lilo shares stunning photos

#BBNaija: Ozo disappointed as Nengi toys with his heart again, tells him not to…

Stay there and win in peace – Princess Shyngle replies Cee-C over plastic…

#BBNaija: I can’t wait to meet your parents – Neo professes love to…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply