BBNaija: Eric confirms that Nengi and Ozo showered together before his eviction (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Former housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Eric has opened up on some deep secrets that happened during his time in the house.

Eric who was evicted alongside Tochi at the last eviction show during a recent interview confirmed that Nengi and Ozo showered together before he was shown the exit door.

He also disclosed that Dorathy who recently ended her friendship with Ozo has feelings for the young entrepreneur but doesn’t want to show it because of some reasons best known to her.

See video of Eric speaking below:

Leave a Reply