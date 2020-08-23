TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Erica set to be disqualified anytime from now as she gets new strike along with Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kidd-tolanibaj-erica

Big Brother Naija housemates, Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj, and Erica have all been issued strikes over braking the HoH lounge rules during the week.

erica

Following Biggie’s return from his 6-day vacation, housemates were assembled in the lounge earlier this afternoon where Biggie gave the verdicts for housemates who were found guilty of flouting certain rules during the week.

After playing evidence of two housemates, Erica and Ozo, flouting the “no-whispering” rule, Biggie served them with a strike each and not long after, he called the attention of Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj and Erica again.

Because they all flouted the Head of House lounge rules, where only guests are welcomed… and Erica, who’s not a guest, spending the night one time, they were all issued a strike each too, which makes Erica with two strikes and the next one will see her disqualification from the game.

Erica and Tolanibaj were also punished further by Biggie as they have been barred from the Head of house challenge next week and cannot be chosen as a deputy by the next Head of House too.

kiddwaya

Kiddwaya also had his share of punishment from Big Brother… For the next three weeks, he will not be participating in the Head of House challenge neither will he be chosen as Deputy.

tolanibaj

Watch the moment they got disqualified below,

 

