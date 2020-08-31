BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of England’ and ‘Kim Kardashian’ surface online

Ever since BBnaija host, Ebuka asked Laycon to defend his claims of Erica trying to kiss him, fans of the pair have been battling out who milks off their friendship the most.

Recall Erica said that fellow housemate Laycon has been attaching himself to her simply because she is his only source of fame. Well, this statement has caused chaos among the fans of the pair as they draw point on who is more relevant.

In trying to win the argument, one of Erica’s fans has pulled out photos of Erica posing with Queen Elizabeth and Kim Kardashian -A lot of people thought the photos to be real but it turned out to be mannequin of the notable figures.

See the photos below: