TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card”…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of England’ and ‘Kim Kardashian’ surface online

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
Fans react as photos of Erica posing with 'The Queen of England' and 'Kim Kardashian' surfaces online

Ever since BBnaija host, Ebuka asked Laycon to defend his claims of Erica trying to kiss him, fans of the pair have been battling out who milks off their friendship the most.

Recall Erica said that fellow housemate Laycon has been attaching himself to her simply because she is his only source of fame. Well, this statement has caused chaos among the fans of the pair as they draw point on who is more relevant.

READ ALSO

“Konji na bast*rd” -Nigerians react to viral…

#BBNaija: “Laycon is a liar” – Angry Erica…

BBNLaycon

In trying to win the argument, one of Erica’s fans has pulled out photos of Erica posing with Queen Elizabeth and Kim Kardashian -A lot of people thought the photos to be real but it turned out to be mannequin of the notable figures.

See the photos below:

Fans react as photos of Erica posing with 'The Queen of England' and 'Kim Kardashian' surfaces online Fans react as photos of Erica posing with 'The Queen of England' and 'Kim Kardashian' surfaces online

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“Konji na bast*rd” -Nigerians react to viral video of Laycon…

“My Oluchi is special'” – Actor Emeka Ike gushes about his 8 months…

Tania Omotayo flaunts her hot body in a black swimwear (Photo)

Three generations of beauties: Iyabo Ojo shares adorable family picture

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

#BBNaija: “Laycon is a liar” – Angry Erica complains to Biggie…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More