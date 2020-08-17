BBNaija: ” Female Housemates voted Lilo out because of Eric” – Laycon (Video)

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Laycon has revealed the main reason why Lilo was voted out by other housemates especially the ladies.

It would be recalled that Lilo was the first housemate to be shown the exit door during the first eviction show after majority of the housemates voted her out.

Laycon during his Diary session stated that female housemates wanted to have Eric who have formed a great bond with Lilo and so had to vote her out.

He stated that he got to know about this plot just days after Lilo’s eviction as all female housemates were moving towards Eric just to have a place in his heart.

Laycon went on to state that Eric was voted out by this same housemates because they were unable to secure a place in his heart just as Lilo did.

See video of Laycon speaking below: