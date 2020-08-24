TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Femi Fani-Kayode slams Nigerian youths who are more focused on the reality TV show than on national matters

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has sparked controversies on social media as he reacts to the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show.

Femi Fani-Kayode who has not been shy in voicing out his opinion on any situation used the political situation in Mali to shade Nigerians who are currently watching the reality show.

The former Minister of Aviation noted how sad it is to see a 30 years old man in Nigeria heaping praise on Laycon instead of fighting for his country.

Fani-Kayode wrote:

25 year old man in Mali led the coup to reclaim their nation. 30 years old in Nigeria watching BBNaija, shouting “Laycon my man”!.

Pitiful!

