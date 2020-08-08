#BBNaija: “I still want to be around you” – Confused Erica opens up to Laycon (Video)

Hot cake at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Erica seems confused about her relationship with Laycon in the show as she insist on being around him despite saying she’s not attracted to him.

With Laycon already at cross road when it comes to his relationship with Erica as he’s has to deal with the pain that comes with seeing her with Kiddwaya, the beauty queen gave him a hope when they had an in-depth conversation.

Erica during the conversation noted that she still want to have a long conversation with Laycon despite that they can’t be together, a statement that will surprise fans that are conversant with the reality show.

See video below: