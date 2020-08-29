TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on relationship with Kiddwaya (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
erica-kiddwaya-kissing

It looks like Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Erica, have ended her romance with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya.

 

In a discussion with Trikytee and Prince, Erica blasted Kiddwaya, calling him a spoiled brat. She said she deserves more and she is tired of his sex talks.

 

In her words ;

Have a nice life. After all I had to say, he had nothing to say. That’s disrespectful. I’m tired of all the sex talk, I want more. Few options make him feel like he can do what he wants, like a spoiled brat. I’m bored, all he brings to the table is ”I”ll kiss your neck”, it has become boring.. No message is a message so i have gotten the message, i’m not stupid, i know i deserve more.. outside this house, i want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on. Right now i am all about my career.

See video below ;

1 of 10

