#BBNaija: “I will evict Nengi if I have the power to do so” – Lucy (Video)

As another eviction show comes nearer, housemates have been asked to reveal the person they would be evicting if they are giving the audacity to do so.

Lucy who was involved in a heated argument with Nengi some days ago has now revealed that she will be evicting the beauty queen if she’s asked to do so.

She disclosed this during her diary session as it seems the grudges she has against Nengi is not yet over despite apologising to her after they called themselves names.

Though it’s still unknown the style Biggy will be using in evicting housemates this night, all eyes will be on Lucy as we await the results of this night eviction show.

See video of Lucy speaking about Nengi below: