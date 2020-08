Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemates have experienced the harsh reality of evictions and some are beginning to make the best the can out of the time they have in biggie’s house

Prior to yesterday’s Live eviction show, the love birds were having a heart-to-heart about evictions and how painful it would be to see one of them leave the house.

Nengi said that she is not ready to see him leave but should it happen, she will cry and fill all buckets with her tears.